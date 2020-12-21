Members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program are ready to support the United States' potential return to the treaty, the parties said Monday after a ministerial meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program are ready to support the United States' potential return to the treaty, the parties said Monday after a ministerial meeting.

The meeting was held virtually and chaired by EU high representative for the foreign policy Josep Borrell.

"Ministers agreed to continue dialogue to ensure full JCPOA implementation by all sides. Ministers acknowledged the prospect of a return of the US to the JCPOA and underlined their readiness to positively address this in a joint effort," the parties said in a statement published by the European External Action Service.

"JCPOA participants re-emphasised their commitment to preserve the agreement and stressed their respective efforts in this regard. They discussed that full and effective implementation of the JCPOA by all remains crucial and discussed the need to address ongoing implementation challenges, including on nuclear non-proliferation and sanctions lifting commitments," the statement said.