UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JCPOA Revival Requires Iran To Fulfill Obligations, Sanctions Relief - EU-US Statement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 09:18 PM

JCPOA Revival Requires Iran to Fulfill Obligations, Sanctions Relief - EU-US Statement

The revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) requires Iran to fulfill its obligations and sanctions to be lifted from Tehran, the European Union and the United States said in a joint statement adopted after the Tuesday summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) requires Iran to fulfill its obligations and sanctions to be lifted from Tehran, the European Union and the United States said in a joint statement adopted after the Tuesday summit.

"The European Union and the United States recognise that, alongside the return to full and effective implementation by Iran of its nuclear related commitments, the lifting of sanctions constitutes an essential part of the JCPOA. The JCPOA remains critical to ensuring the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme and to upholding the global nuclear nonproliferation architecture.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear European Union Tehran United States From

Recent Stories

Algeria Ready to Host Inter-Arab Summit This Fall ..

2 minutes ago

US Launches $3Bln Fund to Help Protect Aviation In ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt to present historic budget, salary increas ..

2 minutes ago

Germany eyes technological leap with first quantum ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan Home Minister, Chief Secretary visit K ..

20 minutes ago

Commissioner orders to launch COVID-19 awareness c ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.