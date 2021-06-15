JCPOA Revival Requires Iran To Fulfill Obligations, Sanctions Relief - EU-US Statement
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 09:18 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) requires Iran to fulfill its obligations and sanctions to be lifted from Tehran, the European Union and the United States said in a joint statement adopted after the Tuesday summit.
"The European Union and the United States recognise that, alongside the return to full and effective implementation by Iran of its nuclear related commitments, the lifting of sanctions constitutes an essential part of the JCPOA. The JCPOA remains critical to ensuring the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme and to upholding the global nuclear nonproliferation architecture.