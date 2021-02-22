UrduPoint.com
JCPOA Revival Still Possible After IRAN-IAEA Agreements - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) There is still some room left for a revival of the full functionality of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after recent agreements between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

Over the weekend, Tehran and the world nuclear oversight body agreed to prolong inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities but in a limited capacity. Iran had earlier threatened to suspend all inspections by February 23 if the US sanctions were not lifted by Monday.

"We welcome these moves. We hope that they will help improve the overall political situation around Iran and its nuclear program, will help decrease the tension generated by the opponents of the agreements with Tehran," Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman added that thanks to the Iran-IAEA agreement, "a much-needed space is created for energetic diplomatic efforts to restart at full capacity the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the settlement of the Iranian nuclear program."

