JCPOA Signatories Called on Iran to Refrain From Next Phase of Ending Obligations- Ryabkov

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Participants of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) meeting in Vienna called on Tehran to abstain from the third stage of abandoning obligations under the deal in early September, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Sunday following the meeting.

"We called on the Iranians to refrain from this and we have explained why. The more measures are taken to dismantle the commitments, even if those taken voluntarily, the higher the political temperature is and the chances that some of the remaining JCPOA signatories could lose their nerve and aggravate the situation are also higher," Ryabkov told reporters.