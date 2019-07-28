UrduPoint.com
JCPOA Signatories Fully Committed To Deal Despite US Sanctions - Russian Diplomat

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 07:10 PM

JCPOA Signatories Fully Committed to Deal Despite US Sanctions - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as Iran nuclear deal, are fully committed to it despite the United States undermining the process of the deal's implementation, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Sunday following the meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna.

Earlier in the day, the extraordinary meeting of the Joint Commission, where the representatives of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, China and Iran discussed ways to save the deal, took place in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

"The Joint Commission on #JCPOA discussed in Vienna on July 28 the current state of affairs with special emphasis on nuclear and economic aspects of #IranDeal.

It is obvious that US sanctions negatively affect implementation. However all participants are fully committed to JCPOA," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

US-Iran relations have deteriorated since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the JCPOA last spring. The United States proclaimed it intends to bring down Iran's sale of oil to zero and re-introduced sanctions on almost all major sectors of the Iranian economy.

In May, Tehran announced its own decision to partially suspend obligations under the JCPOA and gave the other agreement signatories 60 days to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran. As the deadline expired, Iran said it would begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level set in the JCPOA and warned it would gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days.

