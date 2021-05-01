UrduPoint.com
JCPOA Signatories Hold Meeting With US Delegation On Restoring Nuclear Deal- Russian Envoy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 03:30 PM

JCPOA Signatories Hold Meeting With US Delegation on Restoring Nuclear Deal- Russian Envoy

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) Signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) held an informal meeting with the US delegation in Vienna without the participation of Iran and discussed issues related to the full restoration of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said.

"JCPOA participants held today informal consultations with the #US delegation at the Vienna talks on full restoration of the nuclear deal (without #Iran who is still not ready to meet with US diplomats)," Ulyanov, who heads the Russian delegation at Vienna-based talks on JCPOA, said on Twitter.

The third round of negotiations on the nuclear deal in Vienna began on Tuesday with an official meeting of the JCPOA at the level of political directors. According to the Russian envoy, the participants have agreed to make effort to reach an agreement to restore the Iran nuclear deal by the end of May.

