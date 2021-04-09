UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JCPOA Talks In Vienna Taking Place In 'Constructive Atmosphere' - Paris

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

JCPOA Talks in Vienna Taking Place in 'Constructive Atmosphere' - Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Talks in Vienna on saving the Iran nuclear deal and returning both Iran and the US to compliance with its provisions and taking place in a "constructive atmosphere" and Tehran should avoid any steps that could undermine this, the French Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The latest round of negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was held in Vienna on Friday. After the previous meeting on Tuesday, two expert-level working groups were formed to deal with lifting US sanctions against Iran and with nuclear issues. On Friday, participants noted that some progress was already visible in these areas.

"The Vienna talks on returning Iran and the US to full compliance with the JCPOA are taking place in a constructive atmosphere. They show the desire of all participants of the agreement and the United States to quickly reach a diplomatic solution that will save the JCPOA. Regardless of the numerous technical and political obstacles that we will have to overcome, this first week of work was a positive start," a foreign ministry spokesperson said at a briefing.

The spokesperson went on to warn Iran again jeopardizing the progress achieved so far by violating any more of its commitments.

"It is now especially important that Iran does not violate any more of its commitments under the nuclear deal and does not undermine the ongoing process, as the minister [of foreign affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian] reminded his Iranian counterpart [Javad Zarif] during their talks on April 3," the spokesperson said. 

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with the P5+1 group of countries. The agreement required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and began imposing sanctions on Iran in violation of the nuclear agreement.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Nuclear Vienna Tehran Progress United States April 2015 2018 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

52 seconds ago

Ruler of Sharjah opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Ka ..

31 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates breakwater project in ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Souq Al Ju ..

1 hour ago

US Watching Closely China's 'Aggression' Toward Ta ..

48 seconds ago

Scientist Dr Yar Muhammad calls on Governor Baloch ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.