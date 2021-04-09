JCPOA Talks in Vienna Taking Place in 'Constructive Atmosphere' - Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Talks in Vienna on saving the Iran nuclear deal and returning both Iran and the US to compliance with its provisions and taking place in a "constructive atmosphere" and Tehran should avoid any steps that could undermine this, the French Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The latest round of negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was held in Vienna on Friday. After the previous meeting on Tuesday, two expert-level working groups were formed to deal with lifting US sanctions against Iran and with nuclear issues. On Friday, participants noted that some progress was already visible in these areas.

"The Vienna talks on returning Iran and the US to full compliance with the JCPOA are taking place in a constructive atmosphere. They show the desire of all participants of the agreement and the United States to quickly reach a diplomatic solution that will save the JCPOA. Regardless of the numerous technical and political obstacles that we will have to overcome, this first week of work was a positive start," a foreign ministry spokesperson said at a briefing.

The spokesperson went on to warn Iran again jeopardizing the progress achieved so far by violating any more of its commitments.

"It is now especially important that Iran does not violate any more of its commitments under the nuclear deal and does not undermine the ongoing process, as the minister [of foreign affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian] reminded his Iranian counterpart [Javad Zarif] during their talks on April 3," the spokesperson said.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with the P5+1 group of countries. The agreement required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and began imposing sanctions on Iran in violation of the nuclear agreement.