JCPOA Talks in Vienna to Resume After Christmas Holidays - Tehran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiations in Vienna will resume after the Christmas holidays, and Enrique Mora, a representative of the European Union at the nuclear talks, will make an announcement about their start, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

"There was a joint decision that now these negotiations are suspended, when the Christian holidays, Christmas will end, after that, on the basis of the announcement that Mora will make ... everyone will return," Khatibzadeh told a press conference.