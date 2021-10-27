UrduPoint.com

JCPOA Talks In Vienna To Resume By End Of November - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister

JCPOA Talks in Vienna to Resume by End of November - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiations in Vienna will resume by the end of November, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiations in Vienna will resume by the end of November, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said on Wednesday.

"Had a very serious & constructive dialogue with @enriquemora_ (European External Action Service Political Director Enrique Mora) on the essential elements for successful negotiations.

We agree to start negotiations before the end of November. Exact date would be announced in the course of the next week," the Iranian diplomat tweeted.

