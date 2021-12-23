UrduPoint.com

JCPOA Talks In Vienna To Resume On December 27 - EU Negotiator

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:39 PM

JCPOA Talks in Vienna to Resume on December 27 - EU Negotiator

The Vienna talks on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be renewed on December 27, Enrique Mora, the chief negotiator of the European Union, said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The Vienna talks on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be renewed on December 27, Enrique Mora, the chief negotiator of the European Union, said on Thursday.

"#ViennaTalks to resume on Monday 27 December.

The #JCPOA Joint Commission will meet to discuss and define the way ahead. Important to pick up the pace on key outstanding issues and move forward, working closely with the US. Welcome to the 8th round," Mora tweeted.

Related Topics

European Union Vienna December Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 capt ..

Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 captagon pills at Hatta Border Cro ..

5 minutes ago
 Governor of Makkah Region Receives OIC Secretary G ..

Governor of Makkah Region Receives OIC Secretary General

5 minutes ago
 Myanmar landslide death toll rises to four, dozens ..

Myanmar landslide death toll rises to four, dozens still missing

1 minute ago
 Gazprom Not Booking Supplies Via Yamal-Europe Pipe ..

Gazprom Not Booking Supplies Via Yamal-Europe Pipeline Due to Absence of Request ..

1 minute ago
 Rosatom Plans to Begin Producing Nuclear Fuel for ..

Rosatom Plans to Begin Producing Nuclear Fuel for China's Fast-Neuron Reactor in ..

3 minutes ago
 Chohan directs authorities to complete repair work ..

Chohan directs authorities to complete repair work of BB's martyrdom site

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.