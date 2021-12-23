JCPOA Talks In Vienna To Resume On December 27 - EU Negotiator
Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:39 PM
The Vienna talks on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be renewed on December 27, Enrique Mora, the chief negotiator of the European Union, said on Thursday
"#ViennaTalks to resume on Monday 27 December.
The #JCPOA Joint Commission will meet to discuss and define the way ahead. Important to pick up the pace on key outstanding issues and move forward, working closely with the US. Welcome to the 8th round," Mora tweeted.