JCPOA Talks Must Accelerate, Iran Should Return With Clear Set Of Issues - US State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The United States wants to accelerate negotiations for a return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) due to the pace of progress being made by Iran's nuclear program, a senior US State Department official said on Friday.

"Regardless of whatever progress was made, the pace at which we are moving is not going to save the JCPOA.

There's going to have to be an acceleration. Iran is going to have to come back with a clear set of issues that it prioritizes and realistic positions on how to resolve them... We don't have much time. Again, if it takes this much time to agree on a common agenda, imagine how much time it will take to resolve the issues upon that agenda. So there's going to have to be very significant acceleration," the senior official said.

