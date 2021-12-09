UrduPoint.com

JCPOA Talks' Participants Manage To Eliminate Some Misunderstandings - Russian Envoy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 08:22 PM

Participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiations in Vienna have already managed to eliminate some misunderstandings, Mikhail Ulyanov, the permanent representative of Russia to Vienna-based international organizations, said on Thursday

"It is important that the atmosphere has changed significantly for the better as compared to that at the end of last week. It was possible to eliminate a number of misunderstandings that created tension, and some misunderstandings were settled. All (participants) confirmed their commitment to productive work," Ulyanov told reporters.

The Russian diplomat also said that the United States is interested in seeing positive effects from the JCPOA talks and there are no indications that negotiations will fail.

