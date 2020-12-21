JCPOA to Hold Informal Virtual Ministerial Meeting on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Foreign ministers of signatory-countries to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program will convene for an informal meeting via video conferencing on Monday.

The participating countries include China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran, as well as the European Union.

The meeting is expected to address the ongoing work and issues pertaining to the deal's implementation by all sides amid the Iranian government planning to implement a newly-passed legislation under which it would move further away from cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency and increase the uranium enrichment levels.