The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) noted progress during talks in Vienna on Tuesday and plans to meet against next week, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) noted progress during talks in Vienna on Tuesday and plans to meet against next week, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said.

"Today the Joint Commission of #JCPOA took note with satisfaction of the progress made in negotiations to restore the nuclear deal. It was decided to take a break to allow the delegations to do homework and consult with the capitals. The Commission will meet again early next week," Ulyanov tweeted.