JCPOA's Joint Commission Aims To Restore Deal In Its Original Form - Russian Envoy Ulyanov

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:03 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Members of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) aim to fully restore the Iranian nuclear deal in its original form and agreed to speed up the process, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Tuesday.

"The new round of the Vienna talks started with official meeting of Joint Commission of #JCPOA. The discussions proved that participants are guided by the unity of purpose which is full restoration of the nuclear deal in its original form. It was decided to expedite the process," Ulyanov tweeted.

