JCPOA's Joint Commission Meeting Successful - Russia's Envoy In Vienna

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:48 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna on Tuesday was successful, and expert groups were instructed to identify measures to be taken by Iran and the United States to restore the deal, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said.

"The Joint Commission meeting of #JCPOA was successful. Two expert-level groups (on sanctions lifting and nuclear issues) were tasked to identify concrete measures to be taken by Washington and Tehran to restore full implementation of JCPOA. The groups started to work immediately," Ulyanov tweeted.

