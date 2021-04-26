The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action will resume its work in Vienna on Tuesday in a physical format, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action will resume its work in Vienna on Tuesday in a physical format, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Monday.

"The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume its work in a physical format tomorrow, 27 April, in Vienna .

.. Participants will continue their discussions in view of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and on how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA," the EEAS said in a statement.