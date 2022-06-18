Jean-Louis Trintignant: five of his best films

Jean-Louis Trintignant starred in many classics of French and international cinema, but here are five of the best from his long career

Jean-Louis Trintignant starred in many classics of French and international cinema, but here are five of the best from his long career.

- "And God Created Woman" (1956) - This film made stars of its two newcomer actors: Brigitte Bardot and Jean-Louis Trintignant.

- "A Man and a Woman" (1966) - The classic by New Wave director Claude Lelouch won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and two Oscars.

- "Z" (1969) - The classic political thriller from Greek director Costa Gavras won Trintignant the best actor award at Cannes.

- "The Conformist" (1970) - Bernardo Bertolucci's film was another examination of the dangers of fascism -- this time set in 1930s Italy.

Trintignant plays a bureaucrat who seeks to bury his memories of childhood trauma by throwing himself into whatever political currents are dominant at the time and ends up agreeing to murder an academic.

The actor said it was "definitely the most beautiful film in which I participated." - "Amour" (2012) -For recent international audiences, this is perhaps the defining movie in Trintignant's career.

It went on to win the Palme d'Or at Cannes and best foreign language film at the Oscars.