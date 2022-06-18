UrduPoint.com

Jean-Louis Trintignant: Five Of His Best Films

Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2022 | 12:27 AM

Jean-Louis Trintignant: five of his best films

Jean-Louis Trintignant starred in many classics of French and international cinema, but here are five of the best from his long career

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Jean-Louis Trintignant starred in many classics of French and international cinema, but here are five of the best from his long career.

- "And God Created Woman" (1956) - This film made stars of its two newcomer actors: Brigitte Bardot and Jean-Louis Trintignant.

- "A Man and a Woman" (1966) - The classic by New Wave director Claude Lelouch won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and two Oscars.

- "Z" (1969) - The classic political thriller from Greek director Costa Gavras won Trintignant the best actor award at Cannes.

- "The Conformist" (1970) - Bernardo Bertolucci's film was another examination of the dangers of fascism -- this time set in 1930s Italy.

Trintignant plays a bureaucrat who seeks to bury his memories of childhood trauma by throwing himself into whatever political currents are dominant at the time and ends up agreeing to murder an academic.

The actor said it was "definitely the most beautiful film in which I participated." - "Amour" (2012) -For recent international audiences, this is perhaps the defining movie in Trintignant's career.

It went on to win the Palme d'Or at Cannes and best foreign language film at the Oscars.

Related Topics

Murder Film And Movies Man Italy Women Oscar God From Best

Recent Stories

Amazon killers acted alone: Brazil police

Amazon killers acted alone: Brazil police

41 seconds ago
 EU backs Ukraine's 'European dream' as Russia cuts ..

EU backs Ukraine's 'European dream' as Russia cuts gas supplies

42 seconds ago
 Kyrgios into Halle semi-finals despite 'love-hate' ..

Kyrgios into Halle semi-finals despite 'love-hate' tennis relationship

17 minutes ago
 FBR played key role in ensuring compliance of FATF ..

FBR played key role in ensuring compliance of FATF's action plans

46 minutes ago
 Bilawal's remarks on India interpreted out of cont ..

Bilawal's remarks on India interpreted out of context: FO

46 minutes ago
 NDMA alerts authorities amid GLOF threat in GB

NDMA alerts authorities amid GLOF threat in GB

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.