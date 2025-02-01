Jean-Marie Le Pen grave vandalised in France: party

Rennes, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The grave in western France of the co-founder of the country's main postwar far-right movement Jean Marie Le Pen has been vandalised, his former party said on Friday, denouncing an "unspeakable" act.

Le Pen, who stunned France by reaching the run-off of presidential elections in 2002, died on January 7 aged 96 after a career marked by openly racist and anti-Semitic views.

But his death also prompted an outpouring of respectful tributes -- not just from the movement that he led and which has undergone major change under his daughter Marine Le Pen -- but also the traditional right.

An image posted by Marie Caroline Le Pen, another of his daughters, showed that the stone cross adorning the grave in La Trinite-sur-Mer in Brittany had been smashed into pieces.

It is a family tomb, with his parents buried in the same plot.

"The desecration of Jean-Marie Le Pen's grave is an unspeakable act, committed by those who respect neither the living nor the dead," National Rally (RN) party leader Jordan Bardella said on X.

"I hope that they will be found and severely punished by the judiciary," he added.

- 'Respect for the dead' -

Street parties had erupted in some French cities including Paris after Le Pen's death was announced, prompting right-wing Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau to warn against "dancing on a corpse".

"The degradation of the Le Pen family tomb in La Trinite is an absolute abomination," Retailleau wrote on X after the grave vandalisation.

"Respect for the dead is what distinguishes civilisation from barbarism," he added.

Marine Le Pen took over from her father as head of the National Front (FN) in 2011 but rapidly took steps towards making the party an electable force, renaming it the RN and embarking on a policy known as dediabolisation (de-demonisation).

She slung her father out of the party for his anti-Semitic views in 2015. But the pair had reconciled in recent years.

After burying her father alongside her sisters Marie-Caroline and Yann at the cemetery in La Trinite-sur-Mer, Marine Le Pen said she would "never forgive" herself for expelling her father from the party.

"This decision was one of the most difficult of my life. And until the end of my life, I will always ask myself the question: 'could I have done this differently?'", she said