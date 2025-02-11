Open Menu

Jeddah Border Guards Rescue Stranded Citizen At Sea

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 01:41 PM

Jeddah Border Guards rescue stranded citizen at sea

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Search and rescue teams from the Border Guards in Jeddah, Makkah Region, have rescued a citizen whose marine vessel broke down at sea. The necessary assistance was provided to the stranded individual.

The General Directorate of Border Guard has urged adherence to maritime safety guidelines and ensuring the seaworthiness of vessels before sailing.

In case of an emergency, individuals are urged to call 911 in the Makkah and Eastern regions or 994 in the other regions of the Kingdom.

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour

UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour

15 minutes ago
 $640 billion annual investment needed to meet oil ..

$640 billion annual investment needed to meet oil demand growth: OPEC Secretary- ..

15 minutes ago
 FIA confirms seven Pakistanis among victims of Lib ..

FIA confirms seven Pakistanis among victims of Libya boat tragedy

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of Sharjah Design Centre

30 minutes ago
 Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches ..

Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches with first MBA class

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Sha ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Sharjah Design Centre

45 minutes ago
Experts discuss efforts to accelerate clean energy ..

Experts discuss efforts to accelerate clean energy transition in aviation at GIS ..

1 hour ago
 Usman Qadir decides to settle, play in Australia

Usman Qadir decides to settle, play in Australia

1 hour ago
 Pregnant woman died, daughter injured in passenger ..

Pregnant woman died, daughter injured in passenger coach’s accident with motor ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on National Day

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution reports record EBITDA for FY 20 ..

ADNOC Distribution reports record EBITDA for FY 2024

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament emphasises importance of legislati ..

Arab Parliament emphasises importance of legislation to drive digital transforma ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World