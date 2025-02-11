Jeddah Border Guards rescue stranded citizen at sea

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Search and rescue teams from the Border Guards in Jeddah, Makkah Region, have rescued a citizen whose marine vessel broke down at sea. The necessary assistance was provided to the stranded individual.

The General Directorate of Border Guard has urged adherence to maritime safety guidelines and ensuring the seaworthiness of vessels before sailing.

In case of an emergency, individuals are urged to call 911 in the Makkah and Eastern regions or 994 in the other regions of the Kingdom.