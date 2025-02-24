Jeddah Culture, Arts Society hosts 'Our Kingdom' photo exhibition on founding Day

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Saudi Arabian Society of Culture and Arts in Jeddah hosted the "Our Kingdom" photography exhibition displaying 40 artworks that embody the history of the founding of the Saudi state.

Forty photographers participated in the exhibition, documenting traditional costumes representing regions of the Kingdom, old palaces and houses reflecting customary hospitality, paintings of horses and swords, and various aspects of people's lives in the past.

The displayed portraits stood out for their professionalism in showcasing the historical development of the Saudi state.