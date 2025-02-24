Open Menu

Jeddah Culture, Arts Society Hosts 'Our Kingdom' Photo Exhibition On Founding Day

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Jeddah Culture, Arts Society hosts 'Our Kingdom' photo exhibition on founding Day

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Saudi Arabian Society of Culture and Arts in Jeddah hosted the "Our Kingdom" photography exhibition displaying 40 artworks that embody the history of the founding of the Saudi state.

Forty photographers participated in the exhibition, documenting traditional costumes representing regions of the Kingdom, old palaces and houses reflecting customary hospitality, paintings of horses and swords, and various aspects of people's lives in the past.

The displayed portraits stood out for their professionalism in showcasing the historical development of the Saudi state.

Recent Stories

Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Paki ..

Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Pakistan cricket’s worst perform ..

6 minutes ago
 Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital tra ..

Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital transformation

11 minutes ago
 MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector dur ..

MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector during Ramadan

11 minutes ago
 Federal govt continues work to reduce electricity ..

Federal govt continues work to reduce electricity prices in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fail to even p ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fail to even play full 50 overs in crucial m ..

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognit ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognition, says Tunisia’s Aziz Dou ..

41 minutes ago
FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' ..

FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' package

2 hours ago
 Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Gl ..

Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Global Ro-Ro' joint venture

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 ICESCO, Emirates Scholar Research Centre sign MoU ..

ICESCO, Emirates Scholar Research Centre sign MoU to boost research

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From World