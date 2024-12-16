Open Menu

Jeddah Governor Attends Qatar National Day Event

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Jeddah Governor Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi attended a reception held on Monday by the General Consulate of the State of Qatar in Jeddah on the occasion of Qatar's National Day.

Prince Saud was received by Consul General of the State of Qatar in Jeddah Rashid bin Saeed Al Khayarin, along with several officials from the General Consulate of Qatar in Jeddah and members of the diplomatic corps.

