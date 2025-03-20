Jeddah Governor honours group Taf3ol Saudi Arabia for media leadership

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Governor of Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi has honoured Taf3ol Saudi Arabia, the platinum sponsor, during the closing ceremony of Jeddah Football Championship, in recognition of its outstanding media contribution.

The award was received by Taf3ol CEO Younus Inayat, who reaffirmed the commitment of Taf3ol Saudi Arabia- through its newspaper and affiliated platforms - to continuing to showcase the kingdom's achievements in line with the Vision 2030 under the slogan: "We tell Saudi stories ... to inspire the world."

Tof3al Saudi Arabia is the first multilingual Saudi newspaper being published in over 30 languages, with seven specialized social media platforms and a following of more than seven million.