Jeddah Governor Receives Ambassador Of Dominican Republic To Saudi Arabia

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Jeddah Governor Receives Ambassador of Dominican Republic to Saudi Arabia

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Jeddah Governor Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi received here on Tuesday Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Saudi Arabia Andy Rodríguez Durán.

During the meeting, they held cordial talks and discussed topics of common interest.

