Jeddah hosts SAL Jeddah GT Race 2024 for first time in Kingdom

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Jeddah is set to host the SAL Jeddah GT Race 2024 , which will be held for the first time in the Kingdom on November 29-30 at Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

The two-day event is co-organized by the Saudi automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) and Saudi Motorsports Company under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports. The Race at Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the world’s fastest circuit, will feature two major motorsport races and cover 1,000 kilometers, making it the longest circuit race in Saudi history.

A segment of Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS, the event involves a six-hour race with a lineup of 49 cars. The GT4 European Series, supported by RAFA Racing Club, will feature four competitive categories, including a 250-kilometer race with 35 cars.

Flagship manufacturers participating in the anticipated Race include Porsche, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes AMG, BMW M Sport, Audi Sport, and Ford. On this occasion, Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal expressed pride in including of the SAL Jeddah GT Race 2024 among global sports events hosted in the Kingdom.

He attributed the achievement to the unwavering support of the Kingdom's leadership, which has enabled the sports sector to achieve remarkable progress, particularly in hosting international events, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives. Chairman of SAMF and Saudi Motorsport Company Prince Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdullah bin Faisal said that the iconic motorsport event further enhances the array of international championships held in the Kingdom.

It draws major stars and gathers considerable local and global media and public attention, reinforcing the Kingdom's reputation as a premier destination for athletes. The SAL Jeddah GT Race 2024 reflects the spirit of competition and ambition in the sports sector.

Jeddah, known as the "Bride of the Red Sea," is equipped with its world-class circuit to host this championship and write a new chapter in sporting excellence. The effort aligns with the broader goals of fostering a distinguished generation of athletes and contributing to the growth of the national economy.