Jeddah Middle Corniche Closed 10 Days For Maintenance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM
JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Jeddah Governorate Municipality announced that the waterfront on the middle Corniche will be closed starting next Sunday, March 3, for 10 days for maintenance and preparation work.
The municipality explained that the closure of the waterfront comes out of its concern for the safety and health of visitors during the maintenance work for the facilities at the waterfront.
The closure includes the seating and picnic areas, starting from Al-Anani Mosque to Palestine Street.
The maintenance work includes rehabilitating the entire plantings of the waterfront project on the Middle Corniche and the Palestine Street walkway, repairing sidewalks, and cleaning and equipping fountains and lighting poles.
