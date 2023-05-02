Jeddah Proposed as Host of Negotiations Between Sudanese Warring Parties - Khartoum

Mediators of the ongoing conflict in Sudan have proposed to hold negotiations between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Saudi city Jeddah, Sudanese military spokesman Gen Brigadier Nabil Abdallah told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Ministry of South Sudan said that the leaders of the Sudanese armed forces and the RSF have agreed to the truce from May 4-11

"Saudi-American mediators have proposed Jeddah for this (negotiations), but the decision has not yet been made," Abdallah said, adding that the agenda of negotiations will only include humanitarian aspects and issues related to the ceasefire.