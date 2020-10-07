Jeenbekov Confirms That Kyrgyzstan Prioritizes Partnership With Russia

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov wished happy birthday to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, stressing that Kyrgyzstan remains Russia's reliable ally and partner

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov wished happy birthday to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, stressing that Kyrgyzstan remains Russia's reliable ally and partner.

"The Kyrgyz Republic highly appreciates your significant contribution and constant attention to the coherent expansion and development of the Kyrgyz-Russian multifaceted relations.

Kyrgyzstan has always been and remains Russia's reliable and stable partner and ally, which is based on the centuries-old bonds of friendship, mutual understanding and support between our people," Jeenbekov said in his congratulatory message, as quoted by the presidential office.

Jeenbekov wished the Russian leader health and further success at his post.