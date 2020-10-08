UrduPoint.com
Jeenbekov, Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Discussed Impeachment, Stabilization - Spokeswoman

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:42 PM

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and the new parliament speaker, Myktybek Abdyldayev, held on Thursday a phone conversation about the situation in the country and the possible impeachment, Jeenbekov's spokeswoman, Tolgonay Stamaliyeva, told Sputnik

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and the new parliament speaker, Myktybek Abdyldayev, held on Thursday a phone conversation about the situation in the country and the possible impeachment, Jeenbekov's spokeswoman, Tolgonay Stamaliyeva, told Sputnik.

"President Sooronbay Jeenbekov held today a phone conversation with Myktybek Abdyldayev, the speaker of the parliament. We have previously said that he [Jeenbekov] is engaged in personal negotiations with political forces that seek restoring legal order in the country. This is exactly what they discussed today," Stamaliyeva said.

According to the spokeswoman, the talks were held at Jeenbekov's initiative.

Jeenbekov stressed the legitimacy of the president and the parliament and invited Abdyldayev to hold a personal meeting for discussing ways to stabilize the situation.

"Of course, they touched upon the impeachment, which was previously discussed in the parliament, and the president noted that he currently prioritizes restoration of the legal framework in the country. And then he will be ready to discuss all the emerging issues," Stamaliyeva went on to say.

Jeenbekov pointed to the important role that the speaker and the parliament play in the stabilization process, the presidential spokeswoman said.

