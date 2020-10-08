Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov is in Bishkek, he is conducting negotiations with all the political forces in a bid to stabilize the situation, spokeswoman Tolgonay Stamaliyeva told Sputnik on Thursday, soon after the Interior Ministry said it was not aware of the president's whereabouts

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov is in Bishkek, he is conducting negotiations with all the political forces in a bid to stabilize the situation, spokeswoman Tolgonay Stamaliyeva told Sputnik on Thursday, soon after the Interior Ministry said it was not aware of the president's whereabouts.

"The president is in Bishkek. He is personally engaged in negotiations with political forces. He focuses on restoring the legal order," Stamaliyeva said.