Jeep Revokes 253 Cars In Russia Over Suspected Transmission Dysfunction - Rosstandart

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Jeep Revokes 253 Cars in Russia Over Suspected Transmission Dysfunction - Rosstandart

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) FCA US LLC, the official representative of Jeep in Russia, is withdrawing 253 Jeep Cherokee (KL) vehicles from the market due to possible transmission dysfunction, the Russian Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology (Rosstandart) said on Wednesday.

"The revocation will be applied to 253 Jeep Cherokee (KL) cars sold in the period from June 2014 until now with VIN codes as listed in the attachment below," Rosstandart said in a press release.

According to the regulator, the suspected dysfunction of power transfer units on revoked cars is fraught with affecting the front wheels in a way that leads to a loss of traction in motion and of holding force when parked.

The faulty cars will have their transmission control and electric parking brake software reprogrammed, as stated in the press release.

Car owners can either wait to receive a formal notification of withdrawal from Jeep or check if their car needs reprogramming on their own, using the VIN code register, whereas all repairs are going to be of no cost for them.

