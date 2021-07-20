Jeff Bezos lifts off for space aboard Blue Origin rocket: livestream ia/ft

Jeff Bezos, the richest person on the planet, blasted off for space Tuesday aboard a Blue Origin rocket on its first human flight, the company's live broadcast showed

The rocket lifted off from a base in the west Texas desert at approximately 8:12 am local time (1312 GMT) after a brief hold, and will eventually hit speeds of 2,300 mph (3,700) kph as it heads towards space.

The capsule will separate from its booster and cross the Karman line, the internationally recognized boundary between Earth and space at 62 miles (100 kilometers) of altitude.