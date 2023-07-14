Open Menu

Jeffries Says Expects Majority Of US House Democrats To Vote Against Chamber's NDAA Bill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 08:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffires said on Friday that he expects the vast majority of House Democrats to vote against the lower chamber's version of the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) due to a number of amendments made to the bill by House Republicans.

"It's my expectation that the overwhelming majority of the House Democratic Caucus will vote against this extreme, reckless, radical version of the NDAA, because it's irresponsible and it doesn't lift up the national security of the American people, it undermines it," Jeffries said during a press conference.

Jeffries criticized the Republicans for amending the bill to address a number of social issues linked to the Defense Department, such as its abortion reimbursement policy and diversity programs.

House Democrats will work with both Democrats and Republicans in the US Senate to remove the measures added by House Republicans, Jeffries said. The two chambers of Congress must reconcile their versions of the NDAA before final passage.

Earlier on Friday, House Republicans associated with the conservative Freedom Caucus group hailed their amendments as a legislative victory, despite the uncertainty over the final inclusion in the bill.

The NDAA, both chambers' versions of which authorize approximately $886 billion in spending, determines the funding levels for the US agencies responsible for defense activities as well as policies related to how those funds can be spent.

