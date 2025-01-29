Jegou, Auradou on bench for France Six Nations opener

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou, who were investigated over rape claims last year before they were dismissed, will start on the bench for France's Six Nations opener against Wales, coach Fabien Galthie said on Wednesday.

The case in Argentina against the 21-year-old forwards was dropped in December, but the complainant's lawyer has appealed with a hearing set for February 10-11.

Galthie defended the selection of the pair in his larger squad earlier this month and avoided the subject two days out from hosting Wales at the Stade de France.

"There are questions that we've answered a lot, it's been almost six months that we have answered those questions," Galthie told reporters.

"Today it's the France team announcement, players who deserve to play, who perform well.

"I hear your question but we'll focus on the game against Wales, the Six Nations, and all questions about rugby," the former France captain added.

Jegou returned to the field in November with club La Rochelle and Auradou was back with Pau in October.

The pair are given their chance for Friday's game in Paris because of injuries. Flanker Charles Ollivon is out of action for the rest of the season and lock Thibaud Flament has a muscle issue.

- 'Old-new' -

Elsewhere in Galthie's first lineup for this year's Six Nations, Antoine Dupont captains the side after missing last season's tournament due to his Olympic Sevens commitments which ended in him winning a gold medal.

Scrum-half Dupont, 28, is partnered at half-back by Toulouse team-mate Romain Ntamack in five changes from Les Bleus' last game, November's win over Argentina.

Ntamack, 25, makes his first Test appearance since August 2023 having suffered two long-term injuries.

France have won 15 out of 19 Six Nations games with Dupont and Ntamack starting, including the run to the 2022 Grand Slam title.

"They play often together at their club," Galthie said.

"It's an 'old-new' half-back partnership with a lot of experience despite their youth," he added.

Among the other changes are Theo Attissogbe coming in on the right wing owing to an injury to Damian Penaud.

On the opposite flank is Penaud's fellow Bordeaux-Begles flyer in Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who has scored 16 tries for club and country this season.

In midfield, Pierre-Louis Barassi replaces the injured Gael Fickou and last year's Six Nations skipper Gregory Alldritt is at No 8 instead of Ollivon.

Alexandre Roumat comes in for Flament at lock.

Team (15-1)

Thomas Ramos; Theo Attissogbe, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (capt); Gregory Alldritt, Paul Boudehent, Francois Cros; Emmanuel Meafou, Alexandre Roumant; Uini Atonio, Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille, Georges-Henri Colombe, Hugo Auradou, Mickael Guillard, Oscar Jegou, Nolann Le Garrec, Emilien Gailleton

Coach: Fabien Galthie (FRA)

