Jehovah's Witnesses group remains banned in Russia, its status has not been amended legally, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

25th November, 2020

Russian investigators have said recently they had opened a criminal probe into the group as its headquarters in Russia resumed its work.

Peskov on Tuesday told reporters he would find out more about the situation.

"The organization is still banned in Russia, it is still on the list of banned organizations, so there's nothing more to say," Peskov told reporters.

"The issue was considered, of course, after the president was asked about it. No amendments to the law were made as a result," the spokesman added.