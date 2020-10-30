MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Jehovah's Witnesses (banned in Russia), Scientologists and other extremist organizations are trying to strengthen their positions in Russia, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Friday.

"Extremist associations, including Jehovah's Witnesses, which is banned in Russia, and the International Church of Scientology, are making attempts to strengthen their positions in Russia," Patrushev said at a video conference on national security in central Russia.