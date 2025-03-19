Jemima Goldsmith Expresses Solidarity With Palestinians In Gaza
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2025 | 07:38 PM
Jemima shares a UNICEF post on her Instagram account, which describes devastation caused by Israel’s brutal airstrikes as horrific
LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2025) Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the Palestinians suffering from Israeli bombardment in Gaza.
To highlight this, Jemima shared a UNICEF post on her Instagram account, which described the devastation caused by Israel’s brutal airstrikes as horrific.
Taking to Instagram story, Jemima Khan re-shared featured a statement from UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, revealing that the recent attacks on Gaza had claimed the lives of hundreds of people, including 130 children.
It may be mentioned here that Jemima Khan has previously criticized her brothers Zac Goldsmith and Ben Goldsmith on social media for supporting Israel and opposing Palestinians.
Jemima Khan has been strongly condemning Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza and terrorism since October 2023.
Notably, over 400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been martyred in the recent Israel terrorism after the ceasefire in Gaza.
