Jenkins To Attend Non-Proliferation, Missile Defense Conferences Next Week -US State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 10:36 PM

US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins is heading to Europe next week to participate in two conferences on non-proliferation and missile defense, the US State Department said

"Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie D.

Jenkins will travel to Brussels, Belgium and Amsterdam, the Netherlands on November 14-16 to attend the 11th EU Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Conference and the 2022 Multinational Conference on Missile Defense," the State Department said in a press release.

The State Department noted in the release that Jenkins will make keynote remarks at both events as well as hold bilateral meetings and participate in "side events."

