Jens Stoltenberg: NATO Chief Who Faced Russia's War And Trump

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 07:57 PM

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg had already lined up a job as head of the central bank in his native Norway when Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed allies last year to ask him to stay on

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ):NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg had already lined up a job as head of the central bank in his native Norway when Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed allies last year to ask him to stay on.

Now the Western military alliance's 31 nations are again asking the phlegmatic Scandinavian to stick around after failing to agree on a replacement.

The latest one-year extension announced on Tuesday will see Stoltenberg, 64, complete 10 years in charge at NATO and take him to a 75th anniversary summit in Washington in July 2024.

His decade at the helm began just months after Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine.

It has kept him in the key position as Europe faces its largest conflict since World War II.

In those years, he had to use all his diplomatic skills to convince former president Donald Trump to keep the United States, the dominant power, in the alliance.

And he scrambled to cope with the fallout of NATO's calamitous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

After that fraught period, Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine has appeared to reinvigorate an alliance that often struggled for meaning after the end of the Cold War.

NATO has launched the biggest overhaul of its eastern defences and welcomed in Finland -- and allies hope Sweden soon.

Even French President Emmanuel Macron, who labelled NATO brain dead in 2019, said Russia's assault last year has given the alliance an "electric shock".

Under Stoltenberg's stewardship, NATO has trodden a careful line between stalwart backing for Ukraine and preventing tensions with Russia spiralling into nuclear war.

He has drawn praise for his cool-headed handling of incidents such as a missile strike in Poland that, despite initial alarm, turned out to be from Ukraine's air defences.

"Because of his strong and steady hand, our alliance is stronger and is more unified than it's ever been," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said recently.

