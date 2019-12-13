UrduPoint.com
Jeremy Corbyn: Shattered Dreams Of Global Far-left Revolution

Fri 13th December 2019

Jeremy Corbyn had hoped to become the vanguard of a global socialist movement but will step down in humiliation after overseeing his party's worst election defeat since 1935

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Jeremy Corbyn had hoped to become the vanguard of a global socialist movement but will step down in humiliation after overseeing his party's worst election defeat since 1935.

To his supporters, the 70-year-old offered a chance to deliver a radical leftist agenda, shaking up the economy and reversing a decade of Conservative public spending cuts.

His vision attracted droves of young supporters, celebrity backing and the endorsement of other figures of the global socialist movement, with high-profile US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sending a supportive tweet on polling day.

But the wider public failed to warm to him, a situation made worse by his refusal to take a position on Brexit and accusations of anti-Semitism and sympathising with terrorists.

With two seats left to declare, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives inflicted Labour's worst loss since 1935.

One of the first results emphasised Labour's woes, with the former safe seat of Blyth Valley in a one-time mining area in northeastern England voting Tory for the first time in its history.

As he announced he was stepping down as leader, Corbyn defended his "manifesto of hope" and maintained his proposals were "extremely popular" during the campaign. But his message was eclipsed by Brexit.

