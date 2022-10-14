Jeremy Hunt to Ne New UK Finance head, Announcement to Be Made Shortly by Truss - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Jeremy Hunt will be the next UK chancellor of exchequer, with the relevant announcement made shortly by Prime Minister Liz Truss, The Times reporter said on Friday.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the incumbent finance chief, announced his resignation earlier in the day. According to the Sky news broadcaster, the UK finance minister has been sacked three weeks after his appointment over a controversial tax cuts plan for big corporations.