Jersey Blast Toll Rises To Seven: Police

Published December 13, 2022

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Seven people have now been confirmed dead in an explosion caused by a suspected gas leak in Jersey, police on the Channel island said on Tuesday.

The blast early on Saturday morning flattened a three-storey apartment complex in the capital, St Helier.

Jersey Police chief Robin Smith said in a statement: "The number of Islanders confirmed to have been killed in the blast is now seven.

"There are still residents that remain unaccounted for. We estimate this number to be two.

"The families have been made aware of this announcement and are being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers." No formal identification has yet taken place, he added.

A search and rescue operation has been under way at the site since the explosion. Smith has previously said it could take weeks.

Urban rescue experts from southern England and sniffer dogs have been involved in the search.

Fire chief Paul Brown on Sunday said firefighters had been called out to investigate the smell of gas on Friday evening, more than seven hours before the blast.

Jersey's gas supplier, Island Energy, said it was working with the fire service to understand what happened at the flats, which were built between 1987 and 1990.

Brown confirmed on Tuesday that firefighters attended the scene at 8:36 pm (2036 GMT) on Friday, and then "handed over" to Island Energy at 9:01 pm.

He told a news conference that the investigation would be lengthy and complex and would be carried out by independent experts due to a lack of resources and also for "openness and transparency".

Smith said a gas explosion was "probably most relevant" but told reporters: "I rule nothing in and I rule nothing out." Saturday's blast capped a tragic week for the self-governing British Crown dependency off the coast of France, whose economy relies on banking, tourism and fishing.

On Friday, the coastguard gave up a search for three Jersey fishermen missing for 36 hours after their boat hit a cargo ship and sank.

Police said two bodies were found in the vicinity of the wreck on Tuesday.

