Jersey Grants 95 Post-Brexit Fishing Licences To French Boats

Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

Jersey grants 95 post-Brexit fishing licences to French boats

Jersey on Wednesday said it has granted 95 fishing licences to French trawlers, after a row over post-Brexit access to waters around the British Crown dependency sparked protests earlier this year

London, Sept 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Jersey on Wednesday said it has granted 95 fishing licences to French trawlers, after a row over post-Brexit access to waters around the British Crown dependency sparked protests earlier this year.

The government in Saint Helier said it will issue 64 full licences and 31 temporary licences, in addition to the 47 vessels already given permission earlier this year, while 75 applications were refused.

