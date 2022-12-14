UrduPoint.com

Jersey Island Explosion Death Toll Rises To 8 - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Jersey Island Explosion Death Toll Rises to 8 - Police

The death toll in the explosion at an apartment building on the Channel island of Jersey, off the coast of northern France, has gone up to eight, local police said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The death toll in the explosion at an apartment building on the Channel island of Jersey, off the coast of northern France, has gone up to eight, local police said on Wednesday.

The blast and a subsequent fire occurred on Saturday at a three-story building in St. Helier, the capital of Jersey, a British Crown Dependency. According to the chief officer of the States of Jersey Police, Robin Smith, residents had reported smelling gas the night before the explosion.

"The number of Islanders confirmed to have died in the blast is now eight," the States of Jersey Police said.

The police noted that the victims had not been formally identified yet and one resident still was missing.

On Monday, Jersey residents observed a minute of silence in memory of those died in the house explosion and the ship collision off the coast of the island on December 8, which killed three people. As a sign of mourning, flags on public buildings on the island will be flown at half-mast until the evening of December 23.

