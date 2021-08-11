Jerusalem court freezes razing of some Palestinian homes

A lawyer said Wednesday a Jerusalem court ruling that dozens of home demolitions in a flashpoint Palestinian neighbourhood should be frozen for six months was "progress", but not "victory"

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :A lawyer said Wednesday a Jerusalem court ruling that dozens of home demolitions in a flashpoint Palestinian neighbourhood should be frozen for six months was "progress", but not "victory".

Israel had ordered the demolition of around 100 homes in Silwan, a Palestinian neighbourhood on the edge of the Old City in east Jerusalem.

Monday's court order froze most of those demolition orders until February 2022, while also allowing 16 homes to be razed immediately.

"I have reached the conclusion that there is space to grant a specific extension," wrote Judge Sigal Albo of the Jerusalem Court for Local Affairs in the decision.

Lawyer Ziad Kawar, representing residents in the Al-Bustan area of Silwan, told AFP the ruling was "progress" but "not a victory". He said he would appeal to foreign diplomats to put pressure on Israel over home demolitions.

Kawar said his clients were applying for retroactive permission for their homes, which he said they built on their own private property without permission.

"It is not possible to get permits there," Kawar said. Palestinians say the city rejects nearly all of their building permit applications.