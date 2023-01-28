Jerusalem Gunman Killed by Law Enforcement - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) It appears that there is only one suspect in the attack in East Jerusalem, the Israel Police said, adding that the attacker has been neutralized.

On Friday, the police reported a terrorist attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem. Local media reported that at least eight people were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of the shooting in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood. The Israel Police said that seven people were killed in the attack.

"Terror attack in Jerusalem: The initial investigation of the terrorist's identity suggests that he committed the terrorist attack by himself.

Findings suggest that he is a 21 year old resident of East Jerusalem," the Israel Police said on Twitter shortly after midnight.

According to the police, security forces are checking for others involved in the attack. The weapon and vehicle used by the gunman have been seized by law enforcement.

"Following a pursuit and fire exchange with the terrorist, police officers neutralized the terrorist and he was pronounced dead. 7 civilians were killed in the attack and 3 additional were injured," the police said.