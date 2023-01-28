UrduPoint.com

Jerusalem Gunman Killed By Law Enforcement - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2023 | 03:00 AM

Jerusalem Gunman Killed by Law Enforcement - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) It appears that there is only one suspect in the attack in East Jerusalem, the Israel Police said, adding that the attacker has been neutralized.

On Friday, the police reported a terrorist attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem. Local media reported that at least eight people were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of the shooting in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood. The Israel Police said that seven people were killed in the attack.

"Terror attack in Jerusalem: The initial investigation of the terrorist's identity suggests that he committed the terrorist attack by himself.

Findings suggest that he is a 21 year old resident of East Jerusalem," the Israel Police said on Twitter shortly after midnight.

According to the police, security forces are checking for others involved in the attack. The weapon and vehicle used by the gunman have been seized by law enforcement.

"Following a pursuit and fire exchange with the terrorist, police officers neutralized the terrorist and he was pronounced dead. 7 civilians were killed in the attack and 3 additional were injured," the police said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Terrorist Fire Police Exchange Israel Twitter Vehicle Jerusalem Media Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack near Jerusa ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack near Jerusalem synagogue

20 minutes ago
 Dutch F-35 Fighter Jets Arrive in Poland for NATO ..

Dutch F-35 Fighter Jets Arrive in Poland for NATO Mission - NATO Air Command

3 hours ago
 Latest 'Twitter File' Release Reveals Company's Sk ..

Latest 'Twitter File' Release Reveals Company's Skepticism About Russian Bot Cla ..

3 hours ago
 Hungary to Participate in Protection of Slovakia's ..

Hungary to Participate in Protection of Slovakia's Airspace - Slovak Defense Min ..

3 hours ago
 Brazil Refused Germany's Request to Supply Ammunit ..

Brazil Refused Germany's Request to Supply Ammunition for Leopard Tanks - Report ..

3 hours ago
 Twenty-Five People Charged in Fake Nursing Diploma ..

Twenty-Five People Charged in Fake Nursing Diploma Scam in Florida - US Attorney

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.