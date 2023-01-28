Jerusalem Gunman Killed by Law Enforcement - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) The initial investigation suggests that a sole gunman carried out the attack in East Jerusalem, the Israel Police said, adding that the attacker has been neutralized.

On Friday, the police reported a terrorist attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem. Local media reported that at least eight people were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of the shooting in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood. The Israel Police said that seven people were killed in the attack.

"Terror attack in Jerusalem: The initial investigation of the terrorist's identity suggests that he committed the terrorist attack by himself. Findings suggest that he is a 21 year old resident of East Jerusalem," the Israel Police said on Twitter shortly after midnight.

According to the police, security forces are checking for others involved in the attack. The weapon and vehicle used by the gunman have been seized by law enforcement.

"Following a pursuit and fire exchange with the terrorist, police officers neutralized the terrorist and he was pronounced dead. 7 civilians were killed in the attack and 3 additional were injured," the police said.

The Jerusalem Post reported that, hours after the attack, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) arrested the terrorist's parents and surrounded his house in the neighborhood of A-Tur in East Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after the attack on Friday, as quoted by The Times of Israel, that the cabinet would convene on Saturday and that the government has already decided on "several immediate steps that will begin tonight."

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Kasem said on Al-Aqsa TV that the Jerusalem attack was carried out in retaliation for the Jenin raid.

Meanwhile, the i24NEWS TV channel said that the attacker was not known to Israeli security services as a potential threat and has no known affiliation to any faction.

On Thursday, at least 10 Palestinians were killed and 20 others were injured as a result of an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. The Israeli army said it neutralized three Palestinian militants in the city of Jenin, suspected of preparing major terrorist attacks.