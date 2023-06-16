Jerusalem Municipality, Russia Sign Agreement on Land Plot - Israeli Foreign Ministry

The Jerusalem Municipality has signed an agreement with Russia to clarify the boundaries of the land plot that will house a branch of the Russian Embassy in Israel, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The Jerusalem Municipality has signed an agreement with Russia to clarify the boundaries of the land plot that will house a branch of the Russian Embassy in Israel, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Negotiations of a joint group... were aimed at promoting an agreed solution on the land plot between the municipality and the Russian Federation... (Israeli) Foreign Minister Eli Cohen welcomed the agreement and thanked Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and the working groups of the foreign ministry for their efforts to establish a section of the Russian Embassy in Jerusalem," the statement read.

The building will include a conference hall and a residence for diplomats, the statement said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian diplomatic mission in Tel Aviv said that Russia and Israel had finalized and signed documents on clarifying the boundaries and area of the Russian land plot in West Jerusalem, which will be used for the construction of buildings and the opening of a consular office of the Russian Embassy in Israel.

A settlement agreement and a protocol to it on clarifying the boundaries and area of the land plot were signed on May 18 between Russia and the municipality of Jerusalem with the assistance of the Russian Embassy and the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the embassy said.