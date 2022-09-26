MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The Jerusalem Post has named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has Jewish roots, as the world's most influential Jew of 2022.

"There are not many political leaders who find themselves elevated to icon status, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky became one of them this year," the daily said.

The list features 50 people of influence from all walks of life ” from politicians to entertainers to scientists and entrepreneurs.

Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, French premier Elizabeth Borne, US envoy to Israel Tom Nides, and former Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu made up the top five. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken came eighth.