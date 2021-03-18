UrduPoint.com
Jerusalem Should Become Capital Of Both Israel, Palestine - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Jerusalem Should Become Capital of Both Israel, Palestine - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Jerusalem should become the capital of two independent countries ” Israel and Palestine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

The spokeswoman recalled that the embassy of the partially-recognized Republic of Kosovo to Israel opened in Jerusalem on March 14, adding that this move went sideways with a relevant United Nations Security Council resolution.

"In this context, we would like to confirm the position of Russia on Jerusalem, it remains unchanged ” the city should become the capital of two independent states ” Palestine and Israel, open to followers of all three monotheistic religions," Zakharova said during a briefing.

