Jerusalem Should Become Capital of Both Israel, Palestine - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Jerusalem should become the capital of two independent countries Israel and Palestine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

The spokeswoman recalled that the embassy of the partially-recognized Republic of Kosovo to Israel opened in Jerusalem on March 14, adding that this move went sideways with a relevant United Nations Security Council resolution.

"In this context, we would like to confirm the position of Russia on Jerusalem, it remains unchanged the city should become the capital of two independent states Palestine and Israel, open to followers of all three monotheistic religions," Zakharova said during a briefing.